Pushing Ahead

Amid complications, the former professor got candid about working through obstacles with her diagnosis.

“I’m aware I’ve been quiet on here recently but the last week especially has pushed me to use every ounce of energy to find the strength to get through each day and get home. I’ve been in hospital for a month and 2 days, and I cannot tell you how hard it’s been, both mentally and physically to get through this,” she admitted in April 2022 via Instagram. “It’s pushed me to limits I didn’t think existed despite my previous stays.”

James continued: “But for now I just wanted to say thank you for all the incredible messages, the kind and thoughtful gestures, the virtual hug of support that has blown me away since I’ve been in hospital. I’ve got challenges ahead of me, like always, but for now I get the weekend with my family and that Is the best thing I could ever ask for.”