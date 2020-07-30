Being Tested

Kufrin admitted to Lindsay on the July 7 episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” that she was struggling.

“It was easy sailing and now I look back just to a couple of months ago and I feel like I was at a totally different place in my life, like, a completely different mindset. With everything happening, I feel like I’m being tested. I’m learning a lot more about myself and my friends and my family and just having new conversations that I’ve never had before in my life. And so yeah, good days, bad days, thank god for [my dog] Minno because she keeps me sane. She is like my therapy pet,” she said. “You want to try to put on a brave face, but I think I’m learning that that’s not the case. This is not the year to do that and to pretend everything’s perfect. So just going through the motions. Thank god I have a great support group and friends and family but I’m learning a lot. 2020, it’s been a lot. But I look at it as, I would never want to not do 2020 for as many crazy things that have happened. So that’s kind of where I am.”