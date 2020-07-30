Rachel’s Remark

During an appearance on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast in July, Lindsay played coy about Kufrin and Yrigoyen’s status, but wasn’t afraid to slam him.

“I think he’s a piece of s—t,” Lindsay told Danny Pellegrino. “I have said to her, ‘I will not f—k with him.’ He has doubled down on his beliefs. This isn’t the first time he’s had problematic behavior. When he was on the season, he had a history of ‘liking’ things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students child actors, it was a lot, so this is who this man is. And he’s a piece of s—t to me.”