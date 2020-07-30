The Clapback

Both Kufrin and Yrigoyen’s Instagram comments sections are flooded with questions about their current status. While the twosome have ignored the majority of the comments, Kufrin fired back at social media users who left negative remarks on a post of her holding her niece on July 19.

“So disappointed in you,” one follower wrote, to which Kufrin responded, “I’m SO sorry that by me spending an afternoon with my niece makes you upset.”

After a second fan wrote that she self-destructed in her relationship, the reality star replied, “OMG please write an advice book for all of us girls who apparently can’t handle ourselves in our own relationships. We definitely need a man to tell us how to act.”