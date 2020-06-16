Pics

The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen at BUILD Speaker Series Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Relationship Timeline
 Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
11
5 / 11

January 2019

Kufrin and Yrigoyen moved into their first apartment together in January 2019.

Back to top