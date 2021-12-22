December 2021

“And just like that, 6 months later. I’m so proud to share this life with you,” Jacobs wrote via his Instagram Story on the pair’s six-month anniversary. “182 sunrises have brought so much joy, growth and love into my life and I’m grateful for each one. Can’t wait for 18,200 more.”

Kufrin reposted her boyfriend’s sweet post and added her own message. “What a difference half a year makes,” she captioned a kissing photo with her man. “These have been the best 6 months of my life, and that’s thanks to you, @thomasjacobs (and Leo & Sofia of course). 2021 rocks.”