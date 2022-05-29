Engaged!

Kufrin and Thomas got engaged in May 2022, they excitedly shared via Instagram. “In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!” the Bachelor season 22 winner captioned her the social media photos, calling herself “the happiest gal alive” and referring to Jacobs as “the one who makes my heart smile every single day.”

In turn, Jacobs — who called Kufrin’s proposal “the ultimate UNO reverse card / power move” — thanked his now-fiancee for “keeping me on my toes.” He added: “Cheers to forever Boops.”