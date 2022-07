July 2022

The couple “officially [became] co-home owners” in July 2022 when Kufrin announced that the pair had moved into their first home together. “Tommy is my new roommate and Minno & Leo are our new tenants,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside several photos of her and Jacobs celebrating the milestone with a champagne toast. “Let’s fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies.”