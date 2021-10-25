June 2021

Jacobs joined Bachelor Nation during season 17 of The Bachelorette. He was painted as a villain by the men in the house and cut by Katie Thurston for allegedly being there for “the wrong reasons.” Kufrin, however, didn’t know much about the San Diego, California, resident before meeting him on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I had only seen, I think, the first two episodes of Katie’s season — it was before things got really bad for him,” she explained during an October 2021 appearance on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast. “It was kind of like this weird mind [f—k] if you will because I was getting to know him for him on that beach and seeing how he interacted with everyone and seeing how everyone got along really well. And then when I would watch the show, I’d be like, ‘This isn’t what I’m seeing, what’s going on here?’ It was really, it was, like, this weird warp in my mind.”