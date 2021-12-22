November 2021

“This past week was one of the best yet and my heart is so full — not only was I able to spend Thanksgiving with my family (last year was a bust, thanks Covid) but I was able to bring @thomasajacobs home to meet the most important people in my life,” Kufrin wrote via Instagram after bringing Jacobs to her hometown in Minnesota for Thanksgiving. “And show him all of the special Minnesotan places that made me who I am today. Thank you Tommy, for soaking it all in and appreciating the little things. Next time we will get you some snow.”