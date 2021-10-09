Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The former publicist won Luyendyk Jr.’s heart during season 22 of The Bachelor, which began filming in late 2017. One month after proposing to Kufrin, the race car driver broke up with his then-fiancée during the finale, which aired in March 2018, revealing that he still had feelings for his runner-up, Burnham.

The televised breakup caused controversy among Bachelor Nation as did Luyendyk Jr.’s proposal to Burnham during the After the Final Rose special. The couple went to marry in 2019 and share three children: daughter Alessi and twins Senna and Lux.