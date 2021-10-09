Blake Horstmann

Following her split from Yrigoyen in 2020, Kufrin sparked romance speculation with Horstmann, who was the runner-up on her Bachelorette season. The pair’s close bond caused some fans to think that they were more than just friends.

After the Colorado native hinted in August 2021 that he and the B the Label designer were “talking” before she joined season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, Kufrin set the record straight on their relationship. “Blake and I have always been friends. We’ve always been supportive of one another,” she said on an August episode of the “Click Bait” podcast. “In terms of the ‘talking,’ yeah, we’ve been in touch very sporadically, but nothing that I would say would warrant … a potential relationship.”

Horstmann reacted to Kufrin’s remarks the following month on his “Behind the Rose” podcast. “Listen, I was hurt by the podcast,” he explained. “Like you said, it’s no secret that we were hanging out prior. I don’t think it was some secret — like, [it] wasn’t at all. More than anything, I was hurt by it.”