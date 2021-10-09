Garrett Yrigoyen

Kufrin found love again on season 14 of The Bachelorette, which premiered in May 2018. She got engaged to Yrigoyen during the show’s August finale and the pair moved to San Diego together in January 2019.

Yrigoyen’s support for the police amid the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, however, caused tension between the couple. After months of speculation, Kufrin confirmed in September of that year that they called off their two-year engagement.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she tearfully said during an episode of her and Lindsay’s podcast at the time. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”