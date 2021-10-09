Ross Jirgl

The Minnesota native dated her college sweetheart on and off for roughly seven years before calling it quits in 2016. Kufrin spoke about their relationship while competing on The Bachelor in 2018, saying, “He got me through the hardest time I had ever lived through at that point when my dad passed away.”

After Jirgl showed up on the show to try and win her back, Kufrin explained that too much time had passed between them. “We have both changed so much, and you don’t really know who I am anymore,” she told him after his surprise appearance. “I don’t know who you are anymore.”