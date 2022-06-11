2022

In June, Tilley told E! News that she was more than 95 percent sure Kiyoko was The One for her, a nod to the aforementioned “95p” nickname. That same month, the singer spoke about Tilley for the first time in her Teen Vogue cover story.

“It is one thing to discover your authentic truth, but to share it takes a lot of courage as we all know. She has had to navigate a lot of hardship in her journey, and I’ve been honored to be by her side through it all,” Kiyoko told the magazine. “It is not my place to speak for her, but it does feel amazing to get to share the love I have for her with the rest of the world.”