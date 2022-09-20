September 2022

“When we started dating, I was ready to have a public relationship,” the “For the Girls” singer recalled during an appearance on the “Scrubbing In” podcast. “When we were navigating her experience and where she was at in her journey, that obviously shifted. But it was worth it to me because I wanted to be in a relationship with her, and I never felt like she was hiding me.” Though it took her “a second to get used to,” Kiyoko explained that she grew to appreciate having something that belonged to them: “It was like, ‘This is ours, and how cool is this, that we get to just share this, and grow it and really build a foundation?'”

She continued: “Obviously, now we’ve shared it with everyone, and it’s been great because we know where we stand, and what we love to share, and what we love to keep to ourselves, and finding that fine line. But this is my first time doing this too, so we’re navigating that together, and I’m just happy to be a part of her journey.”

The musician got emotional, however, when talking about Tilley publicly coming out in May. “She deserves lots of love, and everyone in my community, in our community, deserves to be loved and accepted for who they are,” Kiyoko explained, adding, “I was also honored to be there with her during her journey to know that she should live the life that she wants to live.”