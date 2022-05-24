Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Becca Tilley on How ‘Fast’ She ‘Fell in Love’ With Hayley Kiyoko, Whether She Identifies as a Lesbian

By
Falling In Love Becca Tilley on How Fast She Fell in Love With Hayley Kiyoko
 Courtesy of Becca Tilley/Instagram
4
3 / 4
podcast

On Falling in Love With Hayley

Tilley explained that Kiyoko left for her tour the week after they met.

“We basically were long-distance for the first year,” she said, noting that they “fell in love so fast.”

She explained: “I would fly out to, you know, different tour destinations. … I think the longest was the month she went on her European tour. But we tried to see each other, like, every two weeks. But, I mean, from the day we met, we talked every single day nonstop. Like there was never like, a ‘Oh, what is [this?]’ … We knew, and it was fast.”

Back to top