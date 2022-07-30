Dramatically Leaving Before a Charter

During season 8 of Below Deck, Rachel shocked her coworkers when she chose to walk off the boat ahead of a charter.

The chef’s decision came after reading the preference sheet for an upcoming group of guests. “I’m sorry, but the ostentatious bulls–t, and then they f–king tack that onto one chef. Suck my dick,” Rachel said in a team meeting with Captain Lee. “I respect you guys. But that bulls–t? I’m out.”

The next morning, Rachel returned and asked Lee for a second chance. She claimed that her reaction came from anxiety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.