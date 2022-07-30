Getting Drunk on a Crew Day

After deciding to stay on My Seanna, Rachel’s coworkers questioned her wild behavior during their time off. Francesca Rubi and Eddie specifically noted that they were embarrassed by how Rachel acted when she was drunk.

The Florida native, for her part, pointed out that she was trying to have fun. “It’s definitely bad, but I’m always onstage — doesn’t matter if I’m drinking or not,” she joked during an interview with Us in October 2021. “But maybe I should have not drank as much and really had a nap.”