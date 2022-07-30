Her Feud With Austen

In July 2022, Rachel shared an article about Austen Kroll, tweeting, “Cheers to the most narsasitic [SIC] twat on @BravoTV.” In since-deleted tweets, she also showed a screenshot of the businessman sending her an Instagram message asking why she insulted him on social media.

In the social media uploads, Rachel recalled running into the Southern Charm star at the NBC Upfronts in May 2022. According to the Below Deck star, Austen and Shep Rose allegedly went through her bag at the event. She also claimed Austen didn’t treat her respectfully during a party.