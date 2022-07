Her Social Media Activity

Since joining the Bravo series, Rachel has surprised her followers with her social media activity. In July 2022, the reality star raised eyebrows when she slammed Tyra Banks‘ appearance.

“Hey @Tyrabanks remember when you called me a plus size model when I was a size 2?” Rachel, who had a brief stint on America’s Next Top Model, tweeted alongside a photo of the TV host. Several social media users called out Rachel’s shade.