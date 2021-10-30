Suspicious Evidence Was Found

Upon arrival on scene, the police noticed “blood droplets on the floor that appeared suspicious in nature.” The report stated that the former captain was “laying up against a plastic shelf in the room” and there appeared to be “blood coming from the area of the right side of his face.” According to the documents, the responding officers “could not tell if trauma was present.”

Susan was noted as having “blood on the right leg of her pants” when police looked over the scene, but she reportedly advised that it “must have come from when she found Mark.”