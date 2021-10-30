Top 5

Everything We Know About ‘Below Deck’ Captain Mark Howard’s Death After It Sparks Investigation

By
 Courtesy of Tiffany Jones/Twitter
Tiffany Copeland and Dave Quinn Mourn the Loss

“I just found out this morning” Copeland exclusively told Us on October 29, noting she learned about his passing from former cast member Brian Kattenburg. “They were still close.” The season 1 stew also tweeted the news, writing, “RIP Captain Mark Howard. You were a joy to be around 💕.”

Quinn, who penned Not All Diamonds and Rosé, retweeted Copeland’s social media tribute, writing, “Sad news, Bravo fans. Captain Mark Howard — BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN’s season 1 captain — died on Thursday. May he RIP. #BelowDeckMed.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

