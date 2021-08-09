Alli Dore and Gary King

Although Gary hooked up with Sydney during season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, his main flame on the Parsifal III was Alli.

The duo grew close during their time on the charter with Alli revealing on a June 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she was “enjoying the flirt” between her and the first officer.

Even though the duo stayed behind to complete a crossing after season 2, during the reunion they confirmed that they split up shortly after.

“It was inevitable that she was always leaving to Australia, so I think in the back of our minds we knew that we could never seriously work because of that,” Gary clarified in June 2021. “Regardless of the great chemistry and the ability to make each other laugh endlessly, and also finish each other’s sentences.”

Alli also announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Benny Thompson, during the reunion episode.