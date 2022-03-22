Daisy Kelliher and Gary King

After not seeing eye to eye during season 2, the pair returned with a new approach to their working relationship. During a crew night out, Daisy and Gary packed on the PDA in the hot tub when left by themselves.

Ahead of the episode, the chief stew noted that it would be “a stupid move” for her to take her relationship with her coworker any further.

“I do think we care genuinely a lot about each other. We did last year, we do this year. So, we have a complicated friendship, but no we are not for each other,” Daisy told Us in February 2022. “He is very charismatic, and I get it and I normally am drawn to that. Everyone loves a good flirt, and I don’t find him attractive, but I could see the draw. But this season, I think why it got complicated is because we were both a bit upset about how we spoke about each other last season.”