‘Below Deck’ and Its Spinoff Casts Through the Years: A Guide to Who’s Dated Who

By
Below Deck Its Spinoff Casts Through the Years A Guide to Whos Dated Who
Gary King and Sydney Zaruba. Laurent Basset/Bravo (2)
Gary King and Sydney Zaruba

Early in the second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht the first mate slept with deckhand Sydney even though he was also interested in stewardess Alli Dore.

Gary told Sydney after that it was a one-time thing, but Sydney was already hoping for something more.

“I feel like, I did make my intentions clear to Sydney,” Gary told E! News in April 2021. “Maybe I should’ve been more thorough with her or told her a bit straighter. I shot myself in the foot by hooking up with her.”

