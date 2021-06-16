Gary King and Sydney Zaruba

Early in the second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht the first mate slept with deckhand Sydney even though he was also interested in stewardess Alli Dore.

Gary told Sydney after that it was a one-time thing, but Sydney was already hoping for something more.

“I feel like, I did make my intentions clear to Sydney,” Gary told E! News in April 2021. “Maybe I should’ve been more thorough with her or told her a bit straighter. I shot myself in the foot by hooking up with her.”