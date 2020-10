Rhylee Gerber and Tyler Rowland

Deckhands Rhylee and Tyler heated things up on season 6 of the reality show. Their steamy relationship on board quickly ended once they docked, with Rhylee claiming Tyler only pretended they were still together for the social media following. “Bottom line, Tyler’s an idiot. And no, we don’t keep in contact anymore,” she told Bravo’s Daily Dish in December 2019. “He was a good lay, but he’s an idiot.”