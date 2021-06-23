An Unexpected Distraction

After Jean-Luc proved to be not so fun during a night off, Dani decided to enjoy her time with fellow stew Alli.

“When I am drunk, I get touchy and emotional. When Jean-Luc gets drunk, he is just in himself. He is like a little flower that doesn’t have water,” Dani explained during a May 2021 episode. The duo went to a guest cabin and hooked up, which both women confirmed after the episode aired.

“I mean, Alli’s gorgeous, you know, and for me, if people are having fun and you’re not upsetting anybody, it doesn’t matter if it’s a boy or if it’s a girl,” Dani exclusively told Us that same month. “We were just having fun and that’s it.”