Planning a Future Together

As the crew’s time on the Parsifal was coming to an end, Jean-Luc and Dani talked about what the future looked like for them in a June 2021 episode.

The deckhand told the stew that she “means a lot” to him. But for Dani, she was looking for something serious in the relationship.

“I want to have babies, I want to get married,” she said. “Do you want to do that? Let’s have sex tonight. And if I get pregnant? That’s God’s will.”

While Dani was joking about getting pregnant at the time, she did explain that she was nervous about Jean-Luc’s lack of commitment in relationships in the past.

“It really scares me that you haven’t had a relationship before,” she told him.

Jean-Luc convinced Dani to try to take a “leap of faith” and the twosome ended up leaving the boat together at the end of the charter season.