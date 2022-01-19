Still Waiting for a Resolution

Dani recalled how “supportive” Jean-Luc was when he first learned she was pregnant, but things changed when she was about 16 weeks. “It got a bit weird. We weren’t talking every day,” she said on the “Side Piece” podcast in July 2021, noting things “turned” in December 2020. She remembered getting upset about him requesting the DNA test at the time, but then claimed Jean-Luc never followed through.

She admitted that she didn’t want to be friends with him anymore, but she made it clear that if he wanted to be involved in their child’s life, he could. “[I said], ‘Obviously, I’m here whenever you need to talk about the baby, email me, call me, message me and I’ll always talk to you about the baby.’ That’s where we were at in the beginning of January. Since then, we exchanged maybe like 10 messages all together,” Dani said. “He knew when my due date was, he didn’t reach out on my due date so he did complain that I didn’t share the birth with him, but I’m, like, ‘Dude, you said you’re not the father so and you’re not communicating with me.’ Do you think I’m just going to video call you in the birth, like, ‘Hey watch the birth of the daughter that you don’t think is yours?’”

Dani claimed that Jean-Luc has not yet sent her any information about the paternity test he wants conducted. She also revealed that despite their rocky relationship, she will be OK with him in her child’s life if and when he chooses to step up.

“The thing is, I don’t want my daughter to one day be wondering why he didn’t make it possible. So whenever he feels like it, whenever he wants to, the doors will be open,” she said. “I just don’t want to do that to my child one day. But he will have to tell her why he wasn’t there before. That will be up to him to answer.”