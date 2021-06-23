Surprise Pregnancy

In April 2021, Dani revealed on social media that she was expecting her first child.

“It’s just you and I little baby,” she captioned the photo of her growing baby bump via Instagram.

While many fans wondered if Dani’s boat romance with Jean-Luc led to a pregnancy, she told Us that she wasn’t looking to reveal her baby’s father publicly at the time.

“I just don’t think that’s relevant for my situation, that’s all,” the Bravo personality told Us one month after her announcement. “I understand that people are curious about it, and I understand that I’m on a TV show and everybody wants to know. I just don’t think it’s anybody’s business right now.”