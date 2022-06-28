Top 5

Everything ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Costars Gary King and Daisy Kelliher Have Said About a Potential Romance

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Gary King Addresses Daisy Kelliher Romance Rumors During Disney Trip
Gary King and Daisy Kelliher Laurent Basset/Bravo (2)
Never Say Never

“I think there’s something there between Daisy and I, for sure. The more I spend time with Daisy and the more I get to know her, the more I like her,” Gary said on Daisy’s “Pita Party” Instagram show with Alli Dore in June 2022. “We’ve never really actually spent some quality time together. A little bit here and there, but it hasn’t been for, like, a week, you know? Doing a TV show is a bit different. You’ve got cameras around all the time, you’ve got other people there, so I find that’s different.”

