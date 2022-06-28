Seeing Her in a Different Light

In June 2022, Gary and Daisy filmed the season 3 reunion in her apartment in the U.K. During the special, the former bosun weighed in on their future.

“I think if people watched season 2, they would realize I always had a soft spot for Daisy. I have always felt attracted to Daisy and it is quite weird speaking about this because she is sitting just over there,” he said about his costar, who was sitting in a different room. “But I love Daisy. I love her as a person, I love her personality and I think she is a superstar and gorgeous at that.”

Later in the episode, Gary ran into Daisy’s room to give her a kiss on the cheek.