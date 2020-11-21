Love Lives Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Share Passionate Kiss in Between Filming ‘Deep Water’ Reshoots By Johnni Macke November 21, 2020 MEGA 4 1 / 4 Quality Time Affleck chatted with de Armas while she perched on a railing. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Kylie Jenner’s Casual-Cool Sneakers She Loves — On Sale at Amazon! Act Fast — Get 70% Off (or More) On These Coach Outlet Black Friday Deals Cyber Deal: Get Meghan Markle’s Favorite Eyelash Serum on Sale More News