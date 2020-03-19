Love Lives Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Spotted Shopping in L.A. After Romantic Getaway By Johnni Macke March 18, 2020 Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend, Ana De Armas are spotted in Brentwood as they went out book shopping. De Armas, who is seen holding a small white dog, and Affleck have been dating following their co-starring in the movie, Deep Water. 18 Mar 2020 Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas. Photo credit: GG/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA632188_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] GG/MEGA 5 3 / 5 Coupled Up The duo looked happy as they were photographed together in California. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP Demi Lovato Is Dating ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Max Ehrich 3 Months After Austin Wilson Split More News