Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Spotted Shopping in L.A. After Romantic Getaway

By
Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend, Ana De Armas are spotted in Brentwood as they went out book shopping. De Armas, who is seen holding a small white dog, and Affleck have been dating following their co-starring in the movie, Deep Water. 18 Mar 2020 Pictured: Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas. Photo credit: GG/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA632188_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] GG/MEGA
The duo quickly popped in and out of a book store during their L.A. outing.

