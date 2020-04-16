Exclusive

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas Take Sweet Stroll While Wearing Masks: They ‘Love Spending Time by Themselves’

 Broadimage/Shutterstock
Hand in Hand

Affleck clutched de Armas’ hand tight as they took a leisurely walk.

