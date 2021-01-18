Love Lives Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Dory Jackson January 18, 2021 MEGA 20 17 / 20 July 1, 2020 The pair shared a laugh while taking a walk in Venice, California, with their dogs. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News