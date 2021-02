September 16, 2020

While Affleck films a new movie in Ireland, de Armas has been keeping him company off set. An insider told Us exclusively that the pair “basically live together” as their romance continues to flourish. “Ben is very into Ana and so sweet to her,” the source added. “They are like any couple and sometimes she picks dumb and immature fights with him, but he doesn’t get flustered and they’re never about big issues [or] dealbreakers for either of them.”