Love Lives Ben Affleck and Girlfriend Ana de Armas Kiss While Walking Dogs Together in Los Angeles By Meredith Nardino 7 hours ago Broadimage/Shutterstock 9 9 / 9 Hand in Hand The Blade Runner 2049 star held on tightly to her new man’s hand while out and about in L.A. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News