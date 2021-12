October 1, 2005

Affleck proposed to Garner on her 33rd birthday in April 2005. The actors married in a private ceremony in the Caribbean on June 29, 2005, which was officiated by Garner’s Alias costar Victor Garber. The actress was also expecting their first child, daughter Violet, at the time, who was born on Dec. 1, 2005. She proudly showed off her baby bump at a Boston Red Sox game.