February 24, 2013

Affleck, who took home the Best Picture win at the Oscars for his film Argo on Feb. 24 — his second after winning an award for co-writing Good Will Hunting — told reporters that his marriage to Garner requires just as much work and persistence as any of his film projects. “All marriages, all relationships to a certain extent, require your work,” he said at the time. “Nobody’s perfect. I would be lying to you if I said that either she or I were.”