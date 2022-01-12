Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: The Way They Were

December 2021

After receiving backlash for seemingly blaming Garner for his alcoholism during a previous interview with Howard Stern, Affleck clarified his comments about his former spouse. “I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff,” the director said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! of his initial statements. “They said that [I] blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy.”

Affleck insisted that he in no way thought his ex-wife was at fault for his own struggles. “That’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe and I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “It hurts my feelings.”