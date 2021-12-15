Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: The Way They Were

February 17, 2017

Garner is officially ready to move on with her romantic life: sources confirmed to Us Weekly on February 17, 2017, that the actress was moving forward with filing for divorce from her ex. “No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them,” a source close to the couple told Us at the time in regards to Garner’s plans to officially split from the actor. “They are both committed to their family.” A second source added that Affleck had finally moved out of their shared Pacific Palisades home.