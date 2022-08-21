Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

By
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
 Broadimage/Shutterstock
47
47 / 47
podcast
<script class="optanon-category-C0004">
window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []};
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot('/4216/USW.LTG', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1647964699625-0').addService(googletag.pubads());
googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();
googletag.enableServices();
});
</script>

August 2022

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot for a second time on August 20 at his Georgia residence.

Back to top