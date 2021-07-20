July 2021

The “Dance Again” singer playfully dodged a question about whether she looks “happier” during an interview with Hoda Kotb. She replied she is “always happy when you see me” after the Today host commented on her appearance. When Kotb asked point-blank if she was “happier,” Lopez turned the discussion back to her new song with Lin-Manuel Miranda. “The song is out, five years since we’ve done it,” she said on the Today show appearance. “And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now.”