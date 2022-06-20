Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

June 2022

While accepting the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Lopez concluded her speech with a sweet message for Affleck. “Ben and everybody at home, wait for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7!” she said.

That same month, the performer reflected on the couple’s full circle connection. “It’s a beautiful moment,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight about rekindling her romance with Affleck. “I feel like there’s a lot left for me. So, I’m very excited about it. I do think it’s just halftime.”