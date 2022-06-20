Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

June 2022

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever,” Lopez captioned an Instagram video of affectionate moments between her and Affleck in honor of the holiday.

The social media post also included a voiceover from the Marry Me actress, which said, “This is the best time of my life. I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. And I’m feeling incredibly blessed.”