Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

October 2022

An insider told Us that the duo are “still in their honeymoon phase” months after their two weddings. “They are very head over heels for each other,” the source said. “Becoming husband and wife hasn’t changed their relationship much, except for the fact that it solidified what they had. They’re looking at homes to purchase together and hoping to find one they’re both happy with. It’s been an ongoing process.”

After their two honeymoons, the duo are focusing on work and family. “Jen is hard at work filming, and Ben has been taking over daddy duty and helping out with the kids a lot,” the insider explained. “She adores the fact that he is such a great father and she can always rely on him. He’s been very supportive of her and has visited her on set, which she loves.”