Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

September 2022

The Marry Me star shared details of the pair’s Georgia wedding festivities in the September edition of her “On the J.Lo” newsletter.

“It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday,” Lopez wrote. “Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend.

Despite the various concerns, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer revealed she “never had a doubt” the wedding would go off without a hitch. The “sun broke free” just minutes before the couple said “I do,” and Lopez referred to it as “one of the most perfect moments” of their lives.

“The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh … it was actually happening,” she gushed about the romantic ceremony.

The New York native also revealed the song that played during the first dance — “The Things We Handed Down” by Marc Cohn — and spoke about serenading her hubby at the reception, which took the Good Will Hunting star’s breath away.

“When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken,” Lopez noted. when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.”